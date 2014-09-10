UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, Sept 10 Australian shares had their worst day in a month on Wednesday as most sectors fell after Wall Street declined on fears of earlier-than-expected Fed rate hikes, plus a measure of Australian consumer confidence slumped.
The S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled 0.6 percent, its biggest loss since Aug. 8. It lost 33.6 points to 5,574.3 at the close of trade. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent, or 7 points to 5,236.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts