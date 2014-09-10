(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 10 Australian shares had their worst day in a month on Wednesday as most sectors fell after Wall Street declined on fears of earlier-than-expected Fed rate hikes, plus a measure of Australian consumer confidence slumped.

The S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled 0.6 percent, its biggest loss since Aug. 8. It lost 33.6 points to 5,574.3 at the close of trade. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent, or 7 points to 5,236.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)