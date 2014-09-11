(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 11 Australian shares shed 0.51 percent on Thursday with miners slipping after iron ore prices continued to decline, while investors dumped retailer Myer Holdings Ltd after a disappointing earnings report.

Elsewhere, startlingly strong Australian jobs data helped the Aussie currency bounce, though it was still hovering near five-month lows, which helped stocks with large revenues in U.S. dollars buoy the market.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 28.18 points to 5,546.1 at the close of trade, after hitting its lowest level in three weeks. The benchmark had its worst day in a month on Wednesday, losing 0.6 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.5 percent or 25.67 points to finish the session at 5,62.32. (Reporting by Thuy Ong and Swati Pandey; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)