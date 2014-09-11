SYDNEY - Australian shares are set for a steady open on Friday, with investors likely to hold off on making any aggressive bets ahead of a key set of Chinese data over the weekend. * Local share price index futures edged up 5 points or 0.1 percent to 5,552.0, a 5.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 28.18 to 5,546.1 at close of trade on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 21.22-points to 5,241.5 in early trade. * A recovery in energy and oil stocks lent support to the S&P500 on Wall Street overnight. * Copper and zinc dragged metals lower after Chinese inflation data fanned worries about growth in the world's largest metals consumer. * Asian steel makers are still willing to sink money into new iron ore mines * Chinese data on industrial output and retail sales will be announced on Saturday. Investors will be keen to see if a recovery in the world's second-biggest economy, Australia's major export market, is picking up steam after recent data pointed to a shallow rebound from a weak start to the year. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2243 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1997.45 0.09% 1.760 USD/JPY 107.04 -0.06% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5505 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1240.62 0.01% 0.130 US CRUDE 93.03 0.22% 0.200 DOW JONES 17049.00 -0.12% -19.71 ASIA ADRS 153.77 -0.21% -0.33 ------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P500 rebounds with energy;Dow dips * Brent bounces from 2-year low; U.S. crude rallies * Gold falls to 7-1/2 month low * Copper slides to near-3-month low on China growth For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by xxx; Pauline.Askin@thomsonreuters.com; +61293731800; Reuters Messaging: pauline.askin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)