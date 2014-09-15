UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, Sept 16 Australian shares are seen steadying on Tuesday after the benchmark posted its worst one-day loss in five weeks in the previous session. Mining stocks may climb after battered iron ore prices jumped overnight.
* Local share price index futures were flat at 5,475, a 1.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark suffered its biggest loss in five weeks on Monday, slumping 1 percent.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.3 percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday as the tech sector dragged the Nasdaq to its worst day since July and kept the S&P 500 near the unchanged mark as investors cleared the decks for Alibaba's debut planned for later this week.
* Spot iron ore posted its biggest one-day rise since March overnight as firmer spot steel prices in China spurred a rebound from recent 5-year lows, although the recovery is seen as fragile amid growing signs of weakness in the world's No.2 economy.
* Over 2,000 workers at the world's largest copper mine, Chile's Escondida which is controlled by BHP Billiton Ltd , will strike on Sept.22 and 24.
* The Reserve Bank of Australia will release minutes from its September policy meeting later in the day.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2310 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1984.13 -0.07% -1.410 USD/JPY 107.13 -0.03% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5906 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1232.61 -0.01% -0.130 US CRUDE 92.83 -0.10% -0.090 DOW JONES 17031.14 0.26% 43.63 ASIA ADRS 151.62 -0.93% -1.42 -------------------------------------------------------------
* Nasdaq slumps to worst day since July; S&P 500 dips * Brent little changed after dipping to 26-month low * Gold rises on weak Chinese factory data; Fed in focus * Nickel falls on supplies, China growth jitters
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts