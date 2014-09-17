MELBOURNE, Sept 18 Australian shares are set to bounce off 11-week lows on Thursday, with miners likely to be buoyed by China's move to bolster bank lending and companies exposed to the U.S. market set to gain from a jump in the U.S. dollar. * Local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent to 5,399.0, which was just an 8.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.7 percent on Wednesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent to 5,159.4 in early trade. * U.S. stocks edged higher in volatile trading on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve renewed its pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time" and repeated concerns over slack in the labor market, standing firm against calls to overhaul its policy statement. * Copper edged up on Wednesday on a report that China's central bank will provide the country's biggest banks with fresh loans to bolster the economy of the world's largest metals consumer. * Gold fell to fresh eight-month lows as the dollar rallied. * Shares in Arrium Ltd are due to resume trading on Thursday following the iron ore miner and steelmaker's deeply discounted A$98 million sale of shares to institutions to help it cope with a slump in iron ore prices. * Luxury retailer Oroton Group is due to release its full year earnings on Thursday, with analysts expecting a net profit of A$8.93 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2235 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2001.57 0.13% 2.590 USD/JPY 108.48 0.1% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6216 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1217.41 -0.46% -5.580 US CRUDE 93.98 -0.47% -0.440 DOW JONES 17156.85 0.15% 24.88 ASIA ADRS 150.82 -0.86% -1.31 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St edges higher after Fed; Dow sets record * Oil prices fall on big U.S. crude stocks build * Gold prices fall over 1 pct to new 8-month lows * Copper up on China stimulus reports For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Compiled by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)