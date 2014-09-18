Australian shares are likely to open higher on Friday, steered by a strong finish on Wall street on investor relief the Federal Reserve will retain its ultra-low interest rates for a 'considerable time'. * Local share price index futures rose 27 points to 5,430.0, a 14.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 8.6 points to 5,415.8 at close on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 13.9-points to 5,168.2 in early trade. * U.S. stocks rose after the Federal Reserve kept intact its pledge to keep interest rates low for a 'considerable time', providing a backstop for investors that helped lift the Dow and S&P to record highs. * Copper and other base metals slipped, pressured by renewed weakness in China's property market and a sharp rise in the dollar. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2317 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2011.36 0.49% 9.790 USD/JPY 108.75 0.06% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.618 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1225.27 0.01% 0.080 US CRUDE 93.08 0.01% 0.010 DOW JONES 17265.99 0.64% 109.14 ASIA ADRS 152.22 0.93% 1.40 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Dow, S&P 500 at records as Fed-driven rally continues * Oil falls on supply glut and strong dollar * Gold bounces off 8-1/2-month low on fed short covering * Base metals slip as Fed rates outlook boosts dollar For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by xxx)