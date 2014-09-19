(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 19 Australian shares tacked on 0.3 percent on Friday as results from the Scottish referendum suggesting a 'No' vote calmed markets, after Wall Street's overnight rise had set the early pace for investors.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 17.3 points to 5,433.1 at the close of trade, but was off 1.8 percent for the week largely hurt by a sharp drop in iron ore prices- Australia's major export earner.

It also marked the fourth consecutive week of losses. The benchmark added 0.2 percent on Thursday, snapping six losing sessions.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.5 percent or 27.2 points to finish the session at 5,181.3.