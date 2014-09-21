SYDNEY, Sept 22 Australian shares are expected to start on a weak footing on Monday after a largely flat performance on Wall Street, while mining stocks look set to stay pressured as spot iron ore prices fell back to near its lowest since 2009.

* Local share price index futures lost 0.3 percent to 5,408, a 25.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark tacked on 0.3 percent on Friday but lost 1.8 percent for the week, a fourth consecutive week of losses.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index climbed 1.3 percent in early trade.

* U.S. stocks closed little changed on Friday after Alibaba's strong debut was offset by falling technology shares as Oracle and Yahoo stumbled, but the Dow managed to edge higher to set a record for a second straight session.

* Shanghai steel futures fell more than 2 percent to a record low on Friday, extending their losing streak to a sixth week in a row amid sluggish demand in top consumer China, putting more pressure on prices of raw material iron ore.

* Coal of Africa Ltd has signed a sale and purchase agreement with a sbusidiary of Blackspear Holdings for the disposal of the Mooiplaats Colliery.

* Bannerman Resources Ltd says it has been awarded contracts for Etango Demonstration Plant.

* Vmoto Ltd has entered into an acquisition agreement to purchase the business of Nanjing Haiyong Electronic Technology.

* ALS Ltd has updated its profit guidance, saying it expects underlying net profit after tax for the half-year ended September to be A$64 million, 36 percent below the A$100.7 million achieved the previous year.

* Macquarie Atlas Roads Group says ITR Concession Company has agreed to a debt restructuring plan with its secured creditors.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2317 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2010.4 -0.05% -0.960 USD/JPY 108.93 -0.07% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5781 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1215.31 -0.07% -0.880 US CRUDE 92.41 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 17279.74 0.08% 13.75 ASIA ADRS 150.93 -0.85% -1.29 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St flat as Oracle takes air out of Alibaba debut * U.S. crude falls on worries about glut, Brent gains * Gold down, silver at 4-year low on strong dollar, equities * Copper steadies on U.S. growth; nickel slips

(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)