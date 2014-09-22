* ASX 200 loses 0.7 percent as banks, miners tumble

By Thuy Ong and Naomi Tajitsu

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Sept 22 Australian shares fell 0.7 percent on Monday as mining stocks remained under pressured after spot iron ore prices fell back to near their lowest since 2009.

The S&P/ASX 200 index shed 36.8 points to 5,396.3 by 0151 GMT. The benchmark tacked on 0.3 percent on Friday but lost 1.8 percent for the week, a fourth consecutive week of losses.

The benchmark hit a six-year high of 5,679.5 points on Aug. 21, but has since slumped some 280 points to trade near 12-week lows.

Top-tier miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd declined 0.7 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively. OZ Minerals Ltd dropped 2.6 percent, while Northern Star Resources Ltd tumbled 2.4 percent.

Shanghai steel futures fell more than 2 percent to a record low on Friday amid sluggish demand in top consumer China.

Investors have trimmed exposure to Australian equities due to a rise in bond yields, the slump in iron ore prices and caution over China's slowing economy, Australia's largest export market.

Banking stocks, which have high dividend yields, also drifted lower with Westpac Banking Corp lost 1.2 percent, and National Australia Bank fell 1.1 percent.

"Investors think those stocks have gone too high, (given) the fact that interest rates in the U.S. look like they will be going up," said Michael Heffernan, senior client adviser and economist from broker Lonsec.

"(But), I think the high-dividend stocks are still good value."

Laboratory testing services firm ALS Ltd slumped 10.1 percent to A$6.25, its lowest since September 2010, after saying it expects underlying net profit after tax for the half-year ended September to be A$64 million, 36 percent below the previous year.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index jumped 1.3 percent to 5,257.99, closing in on a record high of 5,264.43 hit earlier this month, as investors cheered the re-election of the National party in a weekend general election.

Gains were led by a surge in power companies, which welcomed the centre-right party's victory as it removed the prospect of creating a national wholesale electricity buyer proposed by some opposition parties.

Such a risk had dogged the sector since late last year as it was seen cutting power company profits.

"Power companies were the ones which were most suspectible to a result favouring the Left ... Now we can remove that risk," said David Price head of institutional broking at Forsyth Barr.

Mighty River Power was the biggest gainer, rallying 6 percent to a 17-month high of NZ$2.63, while Trustpower jumped 5.1 percent to a 14-month high of NZ$7.65. (Editing by Kim Coghill)