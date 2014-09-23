UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
SYDNEY, Sept 24 Australian shares are seen falling on Wednesday as Wall Street ended lower overnight and investors turned cautious following the first U.S.-led airstrikes against the Islamic State in Syria.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.6 percent to 5,373, a 42.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark climbed 1 percent on Tuesday, its biggest one-day gain since August 12.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.3 percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks fell overnight, with consumer staples leading the S&P 500 down to its third straight daily loss, as investors grew concerneed about the pace of global economic growth.
* Investors also turned cautious as U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday vowed to continue the fight against Islamic State fighters following the first U.S.-led airstrikes targeting the militant group in Syria, and pledged to build even more international support for the effort.
* Steel futures in China continued their long slump on Tuesday, with no sign that steel or iron ore demand will pick up in a chronically oversupplied market.
* QBE Insurance Group Ltd says Pat Regan, who joined as group CFO will join the board as exective director from October 1.
* New Zealand dairy exporter Fonterra slashed its milk purchase price to a six-year low on Wednesday due to an ongoing fall in global dairy prices, dealing a blow to farmers and the economy of the world's largest dairy exporting nation.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2307 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1982.77 -0.58% -11.520 USD/JPY 108.81 -0.06% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5274 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1221.92 -0.06% -0.770 US CRUDE 91.65 0.10% 0.090 DOW JONES 17055.87 -0.68% -116.81 ASIA ADRS 149.08 -0.23% -0.34 -------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St ends lower, S&P 500 falls for third straight day * Brent oil falls as glut outweighs Mideast turmoil; U.S. oil up * Gold rally fades after U.S. strikes in Syria spur rise * Copper steadies after China factory data
