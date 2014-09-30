(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 30 Australian shares reversed earlier losses and gained 0.5 percent on Tuesday to end at the day's highs, supported by investors buying into recently battered banks, though caution prevailed over the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, activity in China's factory sector showed signs of steadying with the final HSBC/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) hovering at 50.2 in September, but lower than a preliminary reading of 50.5.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 28.6 points to 5,292.8 at the close of trade, but was still hovering at March lows. The benchmark lost 0.9 percent on Monday and tumbled 5.9 percent for September, its biggest monthly loss since May 2012.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.1 percent or 4.5 points to finish the session at 5,255.