SYDNEY Oct 2 Australian shares are set to weaken on Thursday, tracking Wall Street's sharp drop after the first Ebola diagnosis in the United States rattled investors, though a rebound in metals prices may help limit broader market losses.

* Local share price index futures lost 0.7 percent to 5,287, a 47.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark added 0.8 percent on Wednesday.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.3 percent in early trade.

* U.S. stocks dropped more than 1 percent overnight as the first diagnosis of Ebola in a patient in the United States spooked investors, and economic data pointed to uneven growth.

* The Dallas Ebola case has prompted national concern over the potential for a wider spread of the deadly virus from West Africa, where 3,338 people have died in the worst outbreak on record.

* Iron ore for immediate delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI rebounded 1 percent to steady at $78.30 a tonne.

* Copper prices rebounded slightly from 3-1/2 month lows, while gold rose from the previous session's nine-month low near $1,200 an ounce.

* Australia's central bank on Thursday repeated that it was considering steps to tighten lending standards, particularly for investment housing, but gave no timeline for when any steps might be taken.

* Admedus Ltd says further data and study from its herpes simplex vaccine trial has achieved a primary end point of safety, and the program will progress into the next phase by the end of 2014.

* Healthlinx Ltd has entered into a binding term sheet to acquire Manalto Inc.

* Poseidon Nickel Ltd has signed an offtake agreement with BHP Billiton Nickel West for two years and will be renewable for a further 2 years.

* The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission says it will not oppose the acquisition of Wotif Ltd by Expedia. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2313 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1946.16 -1.32% -26.130 USD/JPY 109.08 0.19% 0.210 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3891 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1212.65 -0.06% -0.740 US CRUDE 90.89 0.18% 0.160 DOW JONES 16804.71 -1.40% -238.19 ASIA ADRS 144.49 -1.23% -1.80 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St tumbles on Ebola fears; small caps drop * Oil falls as bearish trend continues, Saudi lowers prices * Gold rises as U.S. equities sell off on Ebola fears * Copper rebounds off 3-1/2 month low, demand in focus

