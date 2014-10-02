SYDNEY - Australian shares are set for another tough session on Friday, as a flat finish on Wall Street provided few catalysts after the European Central Bank failed to come up with fresh steps to prop up a fragile euro zone recovery. Mining giant Rio Tinto will be in focus after it extended its talks with the Mongolian government over a tax dispute to expand the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine after a deadline for the project expired. * Local share price index futures fell 19-points to 5,264.0, a 33.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark tumbled 36.4 points to 5,297.7 at close of trade on Thursday. * The U.S. non-farm payrolls reports will be watched closely by markets for a gauge of the health of the world's biggest economy. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 5.6-points to 5,240 in early trade. * U.S. stocks ended flat in a volatile session as energy stocks rebounded and investors bought beaten-down shares, especially small caps. * Copper and aluminium slid to fresh multi-month lows overnight after the European Central Bank's monthly meeting failed to inspire confidence about future growth, stoking fears about metals demand. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2300 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1946.17 0% 0.010 USD/JPY 108.38 -0.03% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4357 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1214.45 0.09% 1.150 US CRUDE 91.07 0.07% 0.060 DOW JONES 16801.05 -0.02% -3.66 ASIA ADRS 143.48 -0.70% -1.01 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends flat, small caps rebound in volatile day * Oil prices deepen slide on glut worry; U.S. bounces * Gold eases as economic optimism weights; geopolitical * Copper slides to 5-month low as ECB fails to impress For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)