Australian shares, hovering near 7-1/2-month lows, are set for a tentative start on Tuesday with weakness on Wall Street and ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting. * Local share price index futures YAPcm1 inched up 0.4 percent overnight to 5,299 points, a 6.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX200 index .AXJO. The benchmark ended down 25.3 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,292.9 on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was down 0.05 percent in early trading at 5,238.65. * U.S. stocks edged lower in choppy trading on Monday, with a slide in Micron shares and GT Advanced Technologies' bankruptcy more than offsetting gains in Hewlett-Packard. * Zinc, copper and other base metals rose on Monday after investors were reassured by strong U.S. jobs data, and commodity markets had a respite from the recent buoyant dollar. * Rio Tinto says no discussions taking place with Glencore for a possible merger. * Crinoco Gold expands Cascavel gold project. * Newcrest Mining third-quarter gold production of 561,731 ounces, below the previous quarter. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2237 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,964.82 -0.16 -3.080 USD/JPY 108.75 -0.03 -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4196 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1,206.26 -0.03 -0.390 US CRUDE 90.42 0.09 0.080 DOW JONES 16,991.91 -0.10 -17.78 ASIA ADRS 145.06 0.30 0.44 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St falls; traders wary before earnings * Oil reverses course, ends higher on weak dollar * Gold up 1.4 pct on physical buying as dollar drops * Zinc, copper tick higher as dollar rally pauses For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey, editing by G Crosse)