SYDNEY Oct 10 Australian shares fell 2.05 percent on Friday to 8-month lows on concerns over growth in the global economy while miners were hit by China's import tariffs on coal.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 108.4 points, finishing at 5,188.3 points, and its biggest one-day percentage drop since June 2013.

The benchmark jumped 1.1 percent on Thursday and lost 2.44 percent for the week.

China, Australia's largest export market and the world's top coal importer, said on Thursday it would impose import tariffs on the commodity to help domestic miners hit by rising costs and plunging prices.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index lost 0.78 percent or 40.9 points to finish the session at 5,225.14. (Reporting by Thuy Ong and Swati Pandey; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)