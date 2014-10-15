(Corrects to read discount, not premium, in 3rd paragraph) SYDNEY, Oct 16 Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday after a bumpy night on Wall Street sparked by disappointing economic data and fears of the Ebola virus spreading after a second case was reported in the United States. Focus will be on Australia's biggest independent oil and gas producer, Woodside Petroleum Ltd when it releases its Q3 production report. Stock index futures fell 42 points, or 0.8 percent, to 5,179.0 a 66.0-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The S&P/ASX 200 index added 38.2 points to 5,245.6 at the close of trade on Wednesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 39.1 points, or 0.75 percent, to 5,123.7 in early trade. * U.S. stocks fell overnight on continued worries about weak global demand, but retraced some ground in late trading to close above session lows. * Production reports will be released on Thursday by Iluka and Fortescue Metals Group. Media company Ten Network is expected to release its full-year results. --------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2147 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,862.49 -0.81 -15.210 USD/JPY 105.98 0.08 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1288 -- -0.077 SPOT GOLD 1,240.87 0.69 8.520 US CRUDE 81.12 -0.81 -0.660 DOW JONES 16,141.74 -1.06 -173.45 ASIA ADRS 140.33 -0.22 -0.30 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St falls on global economy worry, ends off lows * Oil resumes slump on global economy after brief bounce * Gold rises as U.S. equities sink; outlook weak * Copper pressured weak economic data, supply in focus For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click: (Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by G Crosse)