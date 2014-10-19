MELBOURNE, Oct 20 Australian shares are poised to open higher on Monday, underpinned by steady metals and oil prices, takeover activity and bargain hunters snapping up beaten-down stocks. * Share price index futures rose 1.3 percent to 5,305.0 to sit at a 33.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Friday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6 percent to 5,178.6 in early trade. * Wall Street gave a strong lead, with U.S. stocks having extended their rebound on Friday from this month's bruising selloff, as worries about the U.S. earnings outlook eased. However the S&P 500 still posted its fourth straight week of declines. * Industrial metals rebounded on Friday, taking a pause after heavy losses this week, but analysts cautioned that markets were still on edge and vulnerable to deeper losses. Gold slipped on Friday but posted a second straight weekly gain. * Transfield Services said on Monday it had rejected a A$1 billion ($876 million) takeover proposal from Ferrovial Servicios SA, but said it was open to talking to and opening its books to the Spanish firm. The proposal at A$1.95 a share was at a 30 percent premium to Transfield's last trade. * Downer EDI said it had bought gas, power and water infrastructure contractor Tenix Holdings Australia for A$300 million ($263 million), funded through a bank debt facility. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2135 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1886.76 1.29% 24.000 USD/JPY 107.08 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1988 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1237.75 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 82.97 0.33% 0.270 DOW JONES 16380.41 1.63% 263.17 ASIA ADRS 141.20 0.54% 0.76 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St gains 1 pct on results but S&P down for 4th week * Oil bucks downtrend to eke out small gain * Gold posts weekly gain on economic fears, US Fed view * Copper, base metals rebound but still vulnerable For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (1 US dollar = 1.1413 Australian dollar) (Editing by Eric Walsh)