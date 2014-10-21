UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY Oct 22 Australian shares are seen climbing on Wednesday, led higher by a Wall Street rally, while BHP Billiton may also underpin the market as the global miner said it was on track to meet its production guidance.
* Local share price index futures rose 1 percent, a 41-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished flat on Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.5 percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones gained more than 1 percent, while the Nasdaq added more than 2 percent, thanks to better-than-expected results from several major tech companies.
* Nickel hit a seven-month low and zinc slid to its weakest in nearly four months overnight, while gold edged lower.
* BHP Billiton said it was on track to meet its full-year iron ore production guidance after mining a record 62 million tonnes in the September quarter at its Australian operations.
* Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens is due to speak at the Annual General Meeting of the Australian Payments and Clearing Association in Sydney later in the day.
* Senex Energy Ltd says its September quarter oil revenue was down 14.9 percent quarter on quarter to A$42.4 million.
* Silver Lake Resources Ltd says it has entered into an agreement with a private consortium for the sale of Lakewood mill for a consideration of A$5.5 million in cash.
* G8 Education Ltd says it has acquired 20 childcare and education centres.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2222 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1941.28 1.96% 37.270 USD/JPY 107.06 0.08% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.227 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1249.35 0.02% 0.210 US CRUDE 82.81 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 16614.81 1.31% 215.14 ASIA ADRS 144.07 0.56% 0.81 -------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St extends rebound on earnings, ECB report * Oil ends up after China demand news, fragile recovery seen * Gold hits 6-week high on China growth worry, commodities gain * Zinc, nickel slide on excess supply, China uncertainty
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts