SYDNEY Nov 10 Australian shares lost 0.5 percent on Monday as investors took sluggish offshore equity markets and uninspiring U.S. jobs data as a cue to take profits after a month of gains.

A slump of 4 percent for Westpac Banking Corp, Australia's third largest lender, as it traded ex-dividend also dragged down the broader financials sector and the benchmark index.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 25.1 points at 5524.0, having dipped as low as 5501.4 in intraday trading. On Friday, the benchmark hit its highest close in eight weeks, having added nearly 7 percent since Oct. 13 and gaining in 13 out of its most recent 19 sessions.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index surged 0.9 percent higher to a record closing high of 5,470.34, lifted by solid rises for several top-10 stocks and power companies. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Borsuk)