* Shares fall 0.2 pct

* Resources, energy stocks biggest losers on index

* 105 shares down, 84 up, 10 unchanged (Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

By Swati Pandey and Gyles Beckford

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Nov 11 Australian shares shrugged off gains on Wall Street to fall for a second straight session on Tuesday, weighed by weakness in metals, mining and energy stocks.

Traders ignored data earlier showing a measure of Australian business conditions jumped the most on record.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 12.5 points to 5,511.5 by 0110 GMT. The benchmark lost 0.5 percent on Monday.

"You've definitely got a level of nervousness about the resources sector. Pretty much the whole sector is falling off there," said Angus Gluskie, portfolio manager at White Funds Management.

An improving U.S. economy would mean a stronger dollar, while weaker commodity prices going forward would make resource investors even more cautious, he said.

"Economic activity is improving, Japan's improving, U.S. is improving, overall there is progress. So, there is still an underlying positive trend as we get into the New Year."

On Wall Street overnight, both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials edged up to fresh closing highs.

Healthcare and consumer staples were in positive territory while banks also provided some support.

Mining stocks Beadell Resources, Atlas Iron , BC Iron and Regis Resources were the biggest losers on the index, falling as much as 11 percent.

BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto, Newcrest Mining and Fortescue Metals fell 1.5 to 5 percent.

Junior gold miner Southern Gold Ltd defied weakness in the index to jump nearly 30 percent after finalising a formal agreement with Metals X to finance and develop Cannon Gold Project in Western Australia.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index stayed on its record-setting path, powering 0.5 percent higher to 5,506.48 before slightly trimming its gains.

The market's strong dividend yield and the country's solid economic outlook have driven demand for local stocks, especially given the low interest rate environment.

Top stock Fletcher Building climbed further from its recent soft spot to add 0.4 percent to a three-week high of NZ$8.63, while second-ranked stock, telco Spark, was 2.7 percent higher at NZ$3.24, a six-and-a-half year high.

Utilities investor Infratil was up 2 percent to NZ$3.09, a near-seven year high, after reporting a solid lift in its first half profit on asset sales. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)