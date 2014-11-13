* Fourth day of declines
* Commodities prices lower
* Westpac falls on CEO departure
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Nov 13 Australian shares fell
for a forth consecutive session on Thursday as sliding gold,
oil, coal and iron ore prices pulled down the heavyweight
resources sector.
Miners, energy stocks and mining services firms were among
the biggest losers in the market.
Westpac Banking Corp, Australia's second largest
retail bank, led financials lower after chief executive officer
Gail Kelly, who presided over five record annual profits, said
she will retire in 2015.
Investors also paused ahead of key Chinese industrial
production data expected later in the day after flat
performances from offshore equities markets overnight gave
little momentum.
At 0100 GMT the S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.5
percent or 28.15 points at 5434.0. The benchmark has lost t.wo
percent since Nov. 7.
BHP Billiton was down 0.1 percent at A$33.18 while
Rio Tinto. Oil major Santos lost 2 percent to
A$12.19 while gold firm Newcrest Mining was off by 0.5
percent at A$8.94.
Westpac dipped 1.3 percent to A$32.91 amid uncertainty about
the company's transition to new CEO internal appointment Brian
Hartzer.
"Historically after a CEO change at Westpac there's been a
12 percent (share price) decline over 6-12 months," said Tristan
K'Nell, head of trading at Quay Securities. "There might be a
bit of downside but the company's in a pretty good position,"
Commonwealth Bank of Australia lost 0.7 percent to
A$81.27, while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
shedded 0.5 percent to A$32.05 and National Australia Bank
dropped 0.8 percent to A$32.40.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index pulled back
modestly, easing nearly 0.4 percent to 5,466.94, as investors
took a breather from the market's record-breaking run of the
past month.
Among the top-10 stocks, only Auckland International Airport
and software developer Xero managed to push
higher.
Small cap tech stocks were stand outs among the gainers,
notably GPS chip maker Rakon, which gained 5.8 percent
to NZ$0.36 after reporting a greatly reduced first half loss.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)