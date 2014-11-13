UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Nov 13 Australian shares fell for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday as sliding commodity prices hit the heavyweight resources sector.
The S&P/ASX 200 index dipped 0.4 percent to 5,442.7 at the close of trade, after touching its lowest in two weeks.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.5 percent to finish the session at 5,462.743, but was still near record highs set this week. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts