By Swati Pandey and Gyles Beckford

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Nov 14 Australian shares were modestly higher on Friday as a bounceback in resources and financials were partially offset by weak energy stocks after oil sunk below $80 a barrel.

The market has taken pulled back in the last four sessions amid a slump in commodity prices and on further signs of a slowdown in China, which accounts for 36 percent of Australia's total exports.

On Thursday, China reported below-forecast factory output and investment growth at a near-13-year low.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 9 points, or 0.14 percent, to 5,450.4 by 0100 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Thursday.

"With no economic releases on the agenda and ahead of the G20 summit in Brisbane over the weekend we saw a very quiet Friday morning," Tristan K'Nell, head of trading at Quay Equities said.

"It is likely we will continue to drift in and out of negative territory with little incentives for buyers to enter the market," K'Nell added.

Financials, consumer discretionary and healthcare stocks were in the black with the major banks up 0.3 to 0.9 percent.

Sundance Energy Australia, Senex Energy, Karoon Gas, Santos Ltd and Drillsearch Energy were among the biggest losers on the index on Friday.

Falling energy costs, while a positive for consumers, have raised concerns about profits of major oil companies and their capital spending plans.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index was marginally firmer at 5,466.84, as it settled after the previous day's modest retreat when investors took some profit from the market's record-breaking run of the past month.

Among the top-10 stocks, the number two stock, telecommunications concern Spark, was up 1.1 percent to NZ$3.22, with smaller gains for Auckland International Airport and software developer Xero.

Small cap stocks remained in demand, with electronics firm Rakon, which made components for the comet-chasing Rosetta spacecraft, adding 2.8 percent to NZ$0.37. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)