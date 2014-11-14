(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Nov 14 Australian shares snapped a four-day losing streak to end 0.2 percent higher on Friday helped by gains in banks and miners but weak energy stocks capped increases.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 11.6 points to 5,454.3 at the close of trade. The benchmark lost 0.4 percent on Thursday. The index shed 1.7 percent this week, after four weeks of gains.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ended 0.4 percent higher to finish Friday's session at 5,483.99 points. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Borsuk)