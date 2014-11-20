SYDNEY, Nov 21 Australian shares are likely to open higher on Friday after four straight sessions of losses, steered by a strong close on Wall Street. Oil and gold prices also rose overnight providing further support to resources shares. Clothing retail group Myer Holdings will hold its annual general meeting in Melbourne on Friday. The local share price index futures rose 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,328.0 - a 12-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 52.64 points, or 1 percent, to 5,316.24 on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 16.78 points to 5,510.16 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double-click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by G Crosse)