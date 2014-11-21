(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Nov. 21 Australian shares edged down to a five-week low on Thursday as underlying worries about a slump in iron ore prices and the demand outlook eclipsed encouraging U.S. economic data.

After opening slightly higher, the S&P/ASX 200 index quickly lost ground and closed down 9.44 points or 0.2 percent to 5306.8, its lowest since Oct. 17. The benchmark has now fallen for five straight sessions, and is trading at a 0.8 percent discount to levels at the end of 2013.

It has lost 4.4 percent since Nov. 7.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index lost 0.6 percent or 31.14 points to finish the session at 5495.81. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)