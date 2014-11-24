SYDNEY, Nov 25 Australian shares are set to open flat on Tuesday after posting their biggest single session gain in more than a month and all eyes will be on the listing of Medibank Private, which is set for a strong stock market debut. The local share price index futures dipped 0.1 percent to 5,346.0 points to sit at a 15.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.1 percent on Monday. Medibank Private lists on the Australian Stock Exchange in what may be Australia's biggest IPO of a state-owned asset since Telstra in 1997. Medibank is both the finale for Australia's biggest year of IPOs on record as well as the lynchpin of the country's plan to sell A$130 billion worth of assets to pay down debt. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double-click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey, editing by G Crosse)