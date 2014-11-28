UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Nov 28 Australian shares fell the most in seven weeks on Friday, led by a brutal selloff in energy producers as the biggest drop in oil prices in three years stoked concerns about demand for the country's commodities.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 1.6 percent or 87.9 points at 5313.0, its biggest percentage drop since Oct. 10. The energy sub-index slumped 7.6 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.6 percent or 30.9 points to finish the session at 5424.4. (Editing by Kim Coghill)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts