SYDNEY Dec 2 Australian shares shook off a weak lead from Wall Street and recovered some of their recent losses on Tuesday, as rebounding oil and metals prices drove a relief rally in resources firms.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 1.4 percent or 73.58 points to 5281.3, clawing back some of the 3.6 percent it lost in the previous two sessions.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ended flat, rising 0.4 points to finish the session at 5430.0.