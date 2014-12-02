SYDNEY, Dec 3 Australian shares are expected to shrug off further commodity price weakness and rise on Wednesday as investors continue the previous session's relief rally and look to glimmers of hope in the economy beyond the resources sector. Local share price index futures were up three points or 0.1 percent to 5293, an 11.7 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. After a hefty selldown in previous sessions, the benchmark on Tuesday added 1.4 percent or 73.58 points to 5281.3, clawing back some of the 3.6 percent it lost in the previous two sessions. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index were up 0.1 percent or 4.4 points at 5434.44 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Byron Kaye)