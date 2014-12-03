(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Dec 3 Australian shares rose 0.8 percent on Wednesday as investors shrugged off disappointing economic data and further declines in oil and iron ore prices and bought stocks on the cheap after the recent steep selloff.

The S&P/ASX 200 index extended the previous session's recovery after plunging nearly 4 percent in two sessions. The benchmark closed up 40.5 points at 5,321.8, pulling away from a two-month low touched this week.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 1.3 percent or 73.03 points to finish the session at 5503.1. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)