SYDNEY, Jan 16 Australian shares were set to open about 0.4 percent lower on Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street spurred by disappointing bank earnings and falling oil prices. Resources stocks may be boosted after gold hit a four month high and copper clawed back some of it's earlier losses. The local share price index futures fell 22-points or 0.4 percent to 5,258.0, a 73.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark is set for its worst weekly performance since June 2013 after falling 0.4 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 3.0-points to 5,639.0-points in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Chris Reese)