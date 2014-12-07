(Refiled to add dropped word 'extra' in first paragraph) SYDNEY, Dec 8 Australian shares are expected to come under pressure on Monday with the heavyweight banks likely to slip on prospects of them being forced to hold as much as A$48 billion ($42 billion) in extra capital buffers against a future crisis. Sydney share index futures rose 0.5 percent to 5,360.0 to sit at a 24.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close, but that was before the bank capital recommendations were released on Sunday. The index fell 0.6 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 4.3 points to 5,517.6 in early trade. Meanwhile Qantas Airways released a trading update on Monday, saying it expects to report an underlying profit before tax of between A$300 million and A$350 million for the six months to December, having reported a loss in the same period last year. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Greg Mahlich)