SYDNEY Dec 8 Australian shares rose to a one-week closing high on Monday with Qantas the star performer after the airline cheered investors with a faster-than-anticipated recovery from last year's record loss.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.7 percent, or 37.4 points, to 5,372.7, reversing all of Friday's 0.6 percent decline.

Qantas shares jumped 13.8 percent to A$2.39 - its highest close since February 2011.

Also in favour, the big four local banks notched up solid gains. Investors were relieved that a financial system inquiry calling for stronger capitalisation contained no nasty surprises.

