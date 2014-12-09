* Shares fall 1 pct on Tuesday

By Swati Pandey and Gyles Beckford

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Dec 9 Australian shares fell 1 percent on Tuesday as renewed concerns about global growth, sinking oil prices and declining business confidence at home kept buyers at bay.

U.S. stocks fell on Monday after weak Chinese and Japanese data stoked worries about slowing global economic growth.

A measure of Australian business conditions fell back sharply in November while confidence continued to decline.

The dour backdrop pulled the S&P/ASX 200 index down 54.5 points to 5,318.2 points by 0111 GMT. On Monday, the index rose 0.7 percent to a one-week closing high.

Energy stocks Sundance, Santos Ltd and Drillsearch fell 6-15 percent after oil slumped to near 5-year lows.

"Across the market, it just wasn't a day to be a commodity-related stock, BHP and Rio Tinto leading the way on a combination of negative crude sentiment," said Tristan K'Nell, head of trading at Quay Equities.

BHP Billiton tumbled 3.5 percent and Rio was off 2.3 percent.

Shares of Aconex, which debut on Tuesday after raising A$140 million ($115.67 million) in an IPO, were down 1.6 percent from its issue price.

Qantas shares rose about 4 percent, extending gains from the previous session after the carrier said it expects to post its best first-half result since 2010.

Telecommunications services provider Telstra was up 0.6 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index was fractionally higher at 5,530.37, just below the record high set two weeks ago.

The market's second biggest stock, telecommunications company Spark, rebounded from last week's weakness to be 1.7 percent higher at NZ$2.98.

That gain offset a 1.1 percent fall for the biggest company Fletcher Building at NZ$8.41, and lesser weakness for several other top-10 stocks, which dominate the index.

The market was also benefiting from gains in mid-cap stocks . Part-privatised power companies Mighty River Power and Meridian Energy were up 2 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.

Insurance company Tower was at its highest level in more than a year, rising 1.9 percent to NZ$2.15. ($1 = 1.2104 Australian dollars) (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)