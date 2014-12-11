(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Dec 11 Australian shares pared most of their heavy early losses on Thursday as investors looked past plunging oil prices and focused on better-than-expected local jobs data.

After falling up to 1.3 percent in early trading, the S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.53 percent or 28.00 points at 5231.0, its third consecutive decline.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dropped 0.39 percent or 21.51 points to finish the session at 5502.07. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Kim Coghill)