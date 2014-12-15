(Corrects grammar in headline)

SYDNEY Dec 15 Australian shares fell for a fifth straight session on Monday following a slide in oil prices, while deteriorating government finances and a hostage incident in Sydney further undermined sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index eased 33.4 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,186.1 at the close of trade, pulling closer to a two-month low of 5,122.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent or 15.8 points to finish the session at 5,499. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)