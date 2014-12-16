UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Dec 16 Australian shares slid to a 10-month low on Tuesday as sunken commodity prices dragged resources stocks, while other industrial sectors pared losses because of their attractive yields after a selloff lasting several months.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended down 0.7 percent, or 33.78 points, at 5152.3, its lowest close since Feb. 6. The benchmark has fallen for the last six sessions and is down 9 percent from its Sept. 2 peak.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ended 3.3 points lower at 5495.75. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts