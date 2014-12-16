SYDNEY, Dec 17 Australian shares are likely to open lower on Wednesday, led by volatile trading on Wall Street with a sharp drop in the Russian rouble adding to worries about the global economy. The local share price index futures fell 17 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,137 - a 15.34-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 33.78 points to 5,152.3 on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 point to 5,494.85 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double-click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin)