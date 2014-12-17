(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Dec 17 Australian shares rose 0.2 percent on Wednesday, a rare gain following six sessions of losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 9.6 points to 5,161.9 at the close of trade, supported by a bounce in the energy and natural resources sectors.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index had a quiet session and ended unchanged at 5,496.5.