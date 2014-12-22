(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Dec 22 Australian shares rose for the fourth consecutive session on Monday in a holiday-shortened week, led energy and resources companies in a broad-based rally that reflected a rebound in oil prices and risk appetite.

The S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 2 percent, or 103.35 points, to 5,442 at the close of trade. The benchmark advanced 2.5 percent on Friday, the biggest one-day gain since July 2013.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.25 percent or 13.99 points to finish the session at 5,541.74. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)