UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Dec 22 Australian shares rose for the fourth consecutive session on Monday in a holiday-shortened week, led energy and resources companies in a broad-based rally that reflected a rebound in oil prices and risk appetite.
The S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 2 percent, or 103.35 points, to 5,442 at the close of trade. The benchmark advanced 2.5 percent on Friday, the biggest one-day gain since July 2013.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.25 percent or 13.99 points to finish the session at 5,541.74. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts