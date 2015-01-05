SYDNEY, Jan 6 Australian shares are set for a weak start on Tuesday following a global equities sell-off after oil hit a 5-1/2 year low and political uncertainty in Greece raised fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone. Local share price index futures fell 1.6 percent to 5,321.0, a 129-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.6 percent to 5,569.86 points in early trade. Energy and mining stocks will be on watch following a slump in commodity prices overnight. Australian trade balance data is due around 0030 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on. For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Chris Reese)