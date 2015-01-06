SYDNEY, Jan 7 Australian shares are likely to open lower on Wednesday, following declines on global markets spurred by falling oil prices, weak U.S. economic data and concerns that Greece may exit the euro zone. The local share price index futures fell 21 points or 0.4 percent, a 73.8 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 85.53 points to 5,364.8 at the close of trade on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 14.2 points to 5,547.2 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Toni Reinhold)