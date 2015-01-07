SYDNEY, Jan 8 Australian shares are expected to have a firm start on Thursday after Wall Street gained on upbeat U.S. economic data. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent, but that was a 13.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close on Wednesday. The benchmark eased 0.2 percent in the last session, bringing losses for the week to 1.5 percent. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was 0.1 percent higher in early trade at 5565.3. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by James Dalgleish)