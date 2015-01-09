(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Jan 9 Australian shares ended higher for a second session on Friday, more than recouping steep losses made earlier in the week as optimism over the U.S. economy helped offset worries about weak oil prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.6 percent to 5,465.6, finishing the week 0.5 percent higher. It was an encouraging turnaround from falls of over 2 percent early in the week.

The rally was broad based and underpinned by expectations that U.S. jobs growth will remain robust in December, signalling strength in the world's biggest economy.

Steadier oil prices also gave the energy sector some relief. Brent crude edged up 27 cents to $51.23 a barrel, but stayed near a six-year low of $49.66 plumbed earlier in the week.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index climbed 0.2 percent, or 10.79 points, to 5,584.84, having earlier touched a record high of 5,608.47. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)