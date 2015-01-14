(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Jan 14 Australian shares fell 1 percent on Wednesday as a sudden dive in copper prices added to worries about persistent weakness in oil.

Not helping the mood was news the World Bank had cut its global growth forecasts because of sluggishness in the euro zone, Japan and some major emerging economies.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 51.08 points to 5353.6 in the third day of declines, taking this week's losses to 2 percent.

Miners suffered the most, down 2.5 percent, followed by industrials and banks. Yet, the energy sector proved resilient despite a 5 percent tumble in oil prices overnight.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.2 percent or 12.0 points higher to finish the session at 5,648.625. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)