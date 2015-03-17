UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, Mar 18Australian shares are likely to retreat from earlier gains on Wednesday transfixed by uncertainty ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve statement. Commodities stocks may face some downward pressure after copper slid, weighed down by a fall in oil prices overnight. The local share price index futures rose 1.0-point to 5837.0, a 5.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark jumped 0.8 percent at close on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 18.0 points to 5,887.3 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Tom Heneghan)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February