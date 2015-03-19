(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 19 Australian shares rose the most in five weeks on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested it may raise interest rates later than previously thought, while energy stocks followed the surging oil price higher.

The Fed downgraded its economic growth and inflation projections for the United States, triggering a relief rally on Wall Street as investors bet that any rate hike will be later rather than sooner.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 1.9 percent or 108.5 points at 5950.8, its biggest percentage gain since Feb. 13 and its highest finish in two weeks. Every sector was up.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index advanced 0.2 percent or 12.7 points to finish the session at 5859.4.

