SYDNEY, March 20 Australian shares are set to open lower after a rally in the previous session, tracking weakness on Wall Street while energy-related stocks will be under pressure after overnight losses in oil. The Australian equities market on Thursday enjoyed its biggest percentage rise in nearly five weeks after the Federal Reserve suggested it may raise U.S. interest rates later than previously thought. The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 1.9 percent at 5,950.8, the highest finish in two weeks. The local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent overnight, sitting at 5.8-point discount to the underlying close. Shares of APN News & Media will be watched after News Corp increased its stake in the Australian media company. Dick Smith Holdings on Thursday announced a restructuring plan including 80 job losses to save costs. Karara iron ore mine, a joint venture between Gindalbie Metals and Chinese steelmaker Ansteel, will cut 70 jobs this weeks, or 15 percent of its workforce, as it struggles with falling materials prices. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.12 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Swati Pandey, editing by G Crosse)