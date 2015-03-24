(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 24 Australian shares ended 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday led by gains in resources and energy-related stocks in line with firmer commodity prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 12.96 points to 5,969.1 at the close of trade. It remained tantalisingly close to the 6,000-mark, which has proved to be a formidable barrier so far. Two attempts to break above that level this month ended in failure as profit-takers were quick to emerge.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ended down 0.08 percent or 4.69 points to finish the session at 5,870.54. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)